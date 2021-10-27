

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $130.6M, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $128.1M, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $214.1 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.91 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $214.1 Mln. vs. $182.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $7.90 - $8.05 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WABTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de