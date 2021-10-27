

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021 and provided outlook for the fourth quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.83 to $0.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.62 per share on revenue growth in a range of about 19 to 20 percent and organic revenue growth of about 18 to 19 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.79 to $0.83 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share on revenue growth in the range of about 21 to 22 percent and organic revenue growth of about 19 to 20 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue growth of 18.10 percent to $12.00 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.21 to $0.23 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), in a range of $0.43 to $0.45 per share. It anticipates revenue growth of about 13 to 17 percent and organic revenue growth of about 12 to 16 percent.



Analysts expect earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue growth of 21.0 percent to $3.28 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

