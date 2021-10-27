

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



-Earnings: $0.29 billion in Q3 vs. -$4.35 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.26 in Q3 vs. -$3.97 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $3.89 billion in Q3 vs. $3.98 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de