

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $428 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $987 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.16 billion from $3.79 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $987 Mln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FISERV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de