

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $733M, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $597M, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $6.32 billion from $6.44 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $6.32 Bln vs. $6.44 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KRAFT HEINZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de