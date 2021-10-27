

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $259.04 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $313.42 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $273.16 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $273.16 Mln. vs. $304.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $4.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GARMIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de