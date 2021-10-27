

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $700.5 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $602.1 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $699.0 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $3.83 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $699.0 Mln. vs. $604.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



