

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $926.5 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $411.7 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $574.4 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.11 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $574.4 Mln. vs. $495.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



