

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



-Earnings: -$28.99 million in Q3 vs. -$0.13 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $23.56 million or $0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $294.14 million in Q3 vs. $265.01 million in the same period last year.



