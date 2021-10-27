

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The daily cases of coronavirus infection in the United States have come down to the lowest level in more than three months. This excludes low figures due to reporting delays at weekends.



With 63438 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,616,157, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is less than one fourth of this year's peak of 2,85,058 cases reported on September 13.



The seven-day average of Covid cases is 70,824, which shows a 23 percent decline in the last fortnight, as per data compiled by New York Times.



An additional 1561 Covid deaths on Tuesday took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 738,883.



California reported the most number of cases - 17,329 - while Ohio - 209 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing since September. The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 19 percent to 52,700 within the last two weeks.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 190,793,100 people in the United States, or 57.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.



36,375,189 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced $102 million worth of new initiatives to expand the U.S.- ASEAN Strategic Partnership, a part of which will support the region's recovery from COVID-19.



Addressing the U.S.- ASEAN Summit opening, he reiterated the U.S. commitment to ending the COVID-19 and building back better to prepare for the next, including making available more than 40 million vaccine doses and more than $200 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to ASEAN member states to fight the pandemic.



