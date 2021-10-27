

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $140 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $333 million from $296 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $145 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $333 Mln vs. $296 Mln last year.



