

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) on Wednesday announced plans to celebrate the 21st year of Boorito, a fan favorite Halloween event, by becoming the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox. The experience would go live at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET on October 28 on the Roblox platform.



Chipotle Boorito Maze is being introduced as a fun way to visit the restaurant virtually, and Chipotle would be offering $1 million in free burritos, access to new virtual Halloween costumes and other exclusive items, besides allowing a metaverse Boorito experience for the first time.



Unlike the in-restaurant Halloween celebrations hitherto, this year, Chipotle has introduced a digital-only offer. Accordingly, the first 30,000 Roblox users who visit the cashier in the virtual Chipotle restaurant during the specified time each day, in costume would receive a free burrito code. The code can be used on orders placed via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. The offer runs from October 28 through October 31, beginning at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET each day.



To continue the Boorito tradition, Chipotle fans in the U.S. can get a $5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée from 5 pm to close local time on Halloween with the digital-only promo code 'BOORITO' at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The offer does not require participation in Roblox and is limited to one per transaction on October 31 only. Guests cannot use the promo code in-restaurant.



The free entrée codes distributed on Roblox can be redeemed on Chipotle.com and the Chipotle app through November 14.



