

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $426.5M, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $346.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $406.5 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $2.82 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $406.5 Mln. vs. $335.9M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 to $0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.690 - $2.750 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.39 to $2.41 Full year revenue guidance: $10.540 -$10.600 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMPHENOL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de