

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) has more than doubled the number of suppliers committed to using 100 percent clean energy over the last year. In total, 175 Apple suppliers will transition to using renewable energy, the company said. The company said these steps accelerates progress toward its ambitious 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its supply chain and products.



Also, Apple has added 10 new projects for its Power for Impact initiative to bring clean energy solutions to communities around the world. In the U.S., the company will work with the Oceti Sakowin Power Authority, formed by six Sioux tribes to jointly develop tribal renewable energy resources. The project is on track to create a large-scale wind power development in the Midwest.



