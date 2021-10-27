

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is opening a virtual location on online game platform Roblox to celebrate the 21st year of Boorito, a fan favorite Halloween event.



With the Chipotle Boorito Maze experience, $1 million in free burritos will be available, along with access to new virtual Halloween costumes and exclusive Roblox items.



On October 31, fans can score free Chipotle through the brand's interactive Halloween experience in the metaverse and get a $5 entrée with a digital-only promo code from 5 pm to close local time.



Starting October 28 at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET, customers will be able to access Chipotle's virtual restaurant location on Roblox. Each day, the first 30,000 Roblox users who visit the cashier in the virtual Chipotle restaurant in costume will receive a free burrito code for use on orders placed via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. Limit one free burrito per player.



Chipotle's costumes on Roblox, which include a Chip Bag Ghost, Burrito Mummy, Spicy Devil and Guacenstein, and more, are inspired by Chipotle menu items.



The promotion will be live from October 28 to October 31, but the experience will remain open on November 1 and beyond.



For users who are not among the first 30,000 visitors to the virtual Chipotle each day, promo code 'BOORITO' can be used through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on Halloween to get a $5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée.



The free entrée codes distributed on Roblox can be redeemed on Chipotle.com and the Chipotle app through November 14.



Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle said, 'As a digital innovator, we are always experimenting on new platforms to meet our guests where they are. Roblox's popularity has boomed over the past year, and we know our fans will be excited to celebrate the next evolution of Boorito in the metaverse.'



Chipotle said its share of the proceeds from the sales of in-game items will be donated to a cause that supports young farmers.



