

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) said phase 2b data through 144 weeks demonstrated that islatravir combined with doravirine continued to maintain viral suppression, as measured by the number of study participants achieving HIV-1 RNA levels <50 copies/mL, similar to doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate.



The Phase 2b dose-ranging study evaluated the antiretroviral activity, tolerability, and safety of islatravir in combination with doravirine compared to doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (DOR/3TC/TDF) in antiretroviral treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1.



The data also characterized the tolerability and safety profile of islatravir in combination with doravirine.



The Week 144 data were consistent with the Week 96 results in the 0.75 mg dose group (the selected Phase 3 dose), and were shared as an oral presentation during the 18thEuropean AIDS Conference in London, U.K.



Islatravir is currently being evaluated across a variety of dosing regimens, for both the treatment of HIV-1 in combination with other antiretroviral agents and for the prevention of HIV-1 as a monotherapy.



