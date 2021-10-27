

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) Wednesday reported third-quarter revenues of 589 million euros, up 79% from 329 million euros last year.



RevPAR improved by 20 percentage points from last year, reflecting a strong activity recovery seen over the summer.



Hotel services revenues gained 96% to 440 million euros, while hotel assets surged 55% to 153 million euros last year.



CEO Sébastien Bazin said, 'This third quarter of 2021 saw a genuine pick-up in demand. Our business was very strong this summer in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, particularly for our leisure destinations. These trends are expected to persist out to the end of the year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de