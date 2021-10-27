

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) ramps up its flight service between New York City and Washington DC. The carrier will now operate 32 trips per day between NYC-area and D.C.



United Airlines Wednesday announced that it will launch new nearly hourly shuttle service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport on October 31.



The carrier is adding five new flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles Airport. In total, United will operate about 32 flights each day between the NYC and D.C. areas, a 78% increase and the most flights of any other airline.



United's new shuttle service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport will operate seven days a week, with 18 flights offering nearly hourly service between 6AM and 10PM.



The airline will also operate five daily flights between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Washington Dulles Airport. The new flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles Airport will bring the daily flight count to nine.



United Airlines customers can also select first-class option from all of the airline's departures from New York/Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, starting October 31.



'By flying spacious, modern planes out of the New York City area, we're not only giving our customers more flexibility and choice but we're also delivering a reliable, premium experience overall,' said Ankit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Domestic Planning and United Express. 'Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C., and New York have told us they value convenience and comfort above all else, and United is committed to providing the high level of service they're asking for.'



