

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $187 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AGNC Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $396 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65



