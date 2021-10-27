

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB) continues to make it to the news after another fiasco regarding the company's handling of user data was unearthed. After reviewing documents provided by whistleblower Frances Haugen, the Federal Trade Commission is now probing to see if the company has breached the $5 billion settlement agreement that it had struck with the company back in 2019.



Earlier this month, a former product manager of Facebook's civic misinformation team came out all guns blazing against her former employer to go on record and state that the social media platform often ignored its duty to stop misinformation and chose monetary gain over negative effects. Haugen also went to congress with the documents triggering a series of discoveries.



Senator Richard Blumenthal said, 'I think the FTC should be really angry if Facebook concealed this material from them as it did from us in the Congress and the public.'



Former FTC Chair, William Kovacic, said to The Journal that the company was legally bound to let the users know about what the company was doing with the data and since they have not that, the FTC will likely investigate if they have applied deceptive trade practices. Back in 2019, the FTC found Facebook's mishandling of the user data in relation to its involvement with political experiment firm Cambridge Analytica and fined the company with a hefty price.



But Haugen's documents show that the company lacked any action on its part fearing that taking action will hurt its profit. Haugen said on a talk show called 60 Minutes, 'As soon as the election was over, they turned them back off or they changed the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety' she added. 'And that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me.'



The $5 billion settlement itself had its own share of shads involved in it as investors had filed lawsuits claiming that the company has overpaid significantly to keep the CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg out of the mud. According to Forbes, Facebook paid $5 billion to the FTC to clear Zuckerberg while the estimated fine would've been only around $100 million.



A representative of the company said that Facebook is 'always ready to answer regulators' questions and will continue to cooperate with government inquiries.



