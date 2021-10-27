

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Car rental company Hertz (HTZ) on Wednesday announced a partnership with ride-hailing service Uber (UBER) to make available up to 50,000 Teslas by 2023 for drivers to rent when using the Uber network.



The latest deal comes just couple of days after Hertz announced a big investment to expand its EV rental fleet in North America with an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022.



Hertz says starting November 1, drivers can rent Teslas from Hertz through this program in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C. - with a nationwide expansion planned in the coming weeks.



'Today's partnership with Uber is another major step forward in Hertz becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem and executing on our commitment to being an environmentally forward company,' said Mark Fields, Hertz interim CEO. 'We are creating the new Hertz and charting a dynamic, new course for the future of travel, mobility and the auto industry.'



Uber said the new deal is a step toward its zero-emissions goal and will also allow its drivers to increase earnings considering the rising gas prices.



'Climate change is an urgent global challenge we must all tackle together, and now is the time to drive a green recovery from the pandemic,' said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. 'This combines the power of Tesla, Hertz and Uber to help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions mobility. We look forward to seeing more EVs on the road right away.'



According to CNBC, Tesla rentals will start out at $334 a week, excluding taxes and fees, however, pricing will drop to $299 or lower over time. Initially, the company will require drivers have at least a 4.7-star rating and a minimum of 150 trips.



