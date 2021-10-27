

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $544 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $348 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $749 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $4.74 billion from $4.24 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $749 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $4.74 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.75 - $4.79 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.02 - $4.06 Full year revenue guidance: $18.5 Bln



