

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $283 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $591 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.50 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $591 Mln. vs. $584 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 - $1.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.57 - $2.62 Bln



