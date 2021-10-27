

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.89 billion, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $2.46 billion, or $3.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $5.24 billion from $5.67 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.03 Bln. vs. $0.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $5.24 Bln vs. $5.67 Bln last year.



