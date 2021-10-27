

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.83 billion, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $2.39 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $35.68 billion from $37.50 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.04 Bln. vs. $2.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $35.68 Bln vs. $37.50 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de