

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $63 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.3% to $1.51 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $314 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



