

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $234.55 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $193.82 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265.83 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $935.77 million from $766.54 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $265.83 Mln. vs. $203.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $935.77 Mln vs. $766.54 Mln last year.



