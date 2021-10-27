

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):



-Earnings: -$36.49 million in Q3 vs. $784.80 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.20 in Q3 vs. $4.01 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.25 per share -Revenue: $408.74 million in Q3 vs. $476.78 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,820 - $1,880 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de