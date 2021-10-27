

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $6.96 per share. This compares with $0.42 billion, or $2.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $712.03 million or $4.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to $2.08 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $712.03 Mln. vs. $474.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.64 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.52 -Revenue (Q1): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,225 - $2,425 Mln



