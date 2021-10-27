

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $494.82 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $71.82 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $463.80 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $280.37 million from $262.03 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $463.80 Mln. vs. $374.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $280.37 Mln vs. $262.03 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUKE REALTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de