

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $429 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $437 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $2.69 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $437 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

