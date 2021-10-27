

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):



-Earnings: -$10.36 million in Q3 vs. $6.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.38 in Q3 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.2 million or -$0.27 per share for the period. -Revenue: $181.68 million in Q3 vs. $175.76 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STONERIDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de