

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) slipped over 7% in extended session on Wednesday after the company slashed its revenue outlook for the full year 2021.



Looking forward, the company now expects revenues of $24.8 billion to $25.8 billion, compared to prior guidance of $25.5 billion to $26.5 billion.



Meanwhile, the company reaffirmed its full year adjusted earnings outlook of $1.70 to $1.85 per share.



FLEX closed Wednesday's trading at $18.28, down $0.44 or 2.35%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $1.29 or 7.06% in after-hours trading.



