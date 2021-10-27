

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $558.65 million, or $8.07 per share. This compares with $527.25 million, or $7.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7019 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $3.47 billion from $3.20 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $558.65 Mln. vs. $527.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.07 vs. $7.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7019 -Revenue (Q3): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $29.25-$29.45 Full year revenue guidance: $12.9 bln-$13.2 bln



