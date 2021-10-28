

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) and the Zur Rose Group, on Thursday, announced a collaboration to empower people with diabetes and their caregivers in their daily therapy management.



As part of the collaboration, Roche Diabetes Care and the Zur Rose Group are connecting their healthcare products and solutions and those of best-in-class third parties to improve the lives of people with diabetes.



The companies noted that the customers would benefit from an integrated shared offering, including convenient access to self-management products, telemedicine services, scripts and refills, diabetes management supplies, data visualisation and decision support tools. This offering would become available in Germany as a first market in 2022 and is foreseen to be expanded to other European markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de