

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), on Thursday, reported 9-month group revenue of CHF 8,343 million, up 1.7% compared to last year.



In the Swiss core business, revenue increased slightly by CHF 20 million to CHF 6,150 million. Revenue from the IT solutions business with customers increased by CHF 35 million.



The company also generated net income of CHF 1,536 million, up a whopping 31.7% on the prior-year level, primarily due to non-recurring items in EBITDA and in the financial result in the first half of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWISSCOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de