

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its third-quarter revenue grew by 14.4% to 19.7 billion Danish kroner, with acquisitions contributing 6.3% and currencies 1.1%.



The Group delivered organic revenue growth of 7.0% as a result of total organic volume growth of 3.4% and revenue/hl growth of 3%.



The company reported organic revenue growth in Western Europe of 2.2%, Asia 13.3% and Central & Eastern Europe 8.6%.



For 2021, the company now expects an organic growth in operating profit within the range of 10% to 12%, compared to the prior guidance of 8% to 11%.



The company said on Friday it will launch the fourth quarterly share buy-back program for 2021, amounting to 1.25 billion kroner, bringing the total for the 2021 share buy-back programs to 4.0 billion kroner.



