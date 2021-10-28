

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported a 26.8% growth in 9-month sales revenues, primarily driven by the boom in e-vehicles in North America and conquering new markets such as e-commerce and consumer goods.



Sales revenues rose by 26.8% to €2.4 billion, and orders received amounted to around €2.7 billion from January to September 2021, around 35.3% higher than in the prior-year period.



Earnings before interest and taxes of €45.5 million were significantly higher than the previous year's figure of -€70.5 million, and the EBIT margin rose to 1.9%. A provision for the loss of a major customer in Asia prevented the operating result from being even better.



KUKA CEO Peter Mohnen, said, 'Global supply bottlenecks entail risks - due to our well-organized and flexible supply chain, we have been able to manage the situation well so far.'



