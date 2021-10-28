

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) said its third quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was flat with prior year. Looking forward, the company said its financial outlook for fiscal 2021 will be adjusted in terms of net revenue and capital expenditure. However, the expectation for EBITDA remains unchanged.



Third quarter net income increased to 490 million Swiss francs from 430 million francs prior year. Earnings per share was 9.46 francs compared to 8.32 francs. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation was 1.15 billion francs, flat with last year. Net revenue increased to 2.760 billion Swiss francs from 2.758 billion francs, last year.



For fiscal 2021, Swisscom now expects net revenue of around 11.2 billion francs, revised from prior guidance of around 11.3 billion francs. Capital expenditure is estimated around 2.3 billion francs, revised from prior guidance range of 2.2 billion francs to 2.3 billion francs. The company continues to project EBITDA in between 4.4 billion francs and 4.5 billion francs.



Swisscom will propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the dividend for the 2021 financial year remain unchanged at 22 francs per share.



