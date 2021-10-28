

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company increased to 2.32 billion euros or 1.85 euros per share from 1.95 billion euros or 1.55 euros per share last year.



Quarterly business net income rose to 2.74 billion euros from 2.30 billion euros in the previous year.



Net sales for the quarter grew to 10.43 billion euros from 9.48 billion in the prior year, due to strong growth from Dupixent.



In the third quarter, Dupixent (collaboration with Regeneron) sales increased 54.6% at CER to 1.41 billion euros.



The company said it has upgraded its full-year business earnings per share growth guidance to around 14% at CER, as a result of sales performance and strong earnings. Previously, it was expected business EPS growth to be around 12% at CER.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

