

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month group sales increased 9.9 percent to 5.76 billion euros from last year's 5.24 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 12 percent exceeding the pre-COVID level of 2019.



In the third quarter, organic growth was 4.3 percent.



Slaes in Europe increased 7.2 percent to 2.60 billion euros, Americas sales climbed 13.6 percent and Africa/Asia/Australia sales went up 12 percent.



The Consumer Business Segment recorded sales of 4.61 billion euros, up 8 percent on a reported basis, and 10.4 percent organically. Third-quarter organic growth was 4.1 percent.



The NIVEA brand achieved 6.8 percent sales growth in organic sales in a year-on-year comparison.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Beiersdorf said it expects organic sales growth for the Group between 8-10 percent. The company previously expected sales growth to be in the high single-digit range.



The Group's EBIT margin is still expected to be at the previous year's level.



Beiersdorf now expects organic sales growth between 7-9 percent in the Consumer Business Segment, and EBIT margin at the level of the previous year.



Beiersdorf earlier said it expects above-market sales growth in the high single-digit range in the Consumer Business Segment.



Further, in the tesa business segment, Beiersdorf now expects organic sales growth between 11-13 percent in 2021 and EBIT margin above the previous year's level. The company previously expected tesa business sales growth in the high single-digit range and EBIT margin at the previous year's level.



