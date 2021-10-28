

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Exports grew 24.7 percent year-on-year to MYR 110.8 billion in September. Economists had expected a rise of 14.6 percent.



Imports grew 26.5 percent annually to MYR 84.7 billion in September. Economists had forecast a increase of 15.4 percent.



The trade surplus totaled MYR 26.1 billion in September, which was above the expected level of MYR 22.5 billion, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, exports grew 16.0 percent in September and imports increased 14.2 percent.



