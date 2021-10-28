

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTA.L) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.64 billion, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, TotalEnergies SE reported adjusted earnings of $4.77 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.1% to $54.73 billion from $33.14 billion last year.



TotalEnergies SE earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.77 Bln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $54.73 Bln vs. $33.14 Bln last year.



