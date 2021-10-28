

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales grew in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Retail sales gained 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, after a 3.9 percent decline in August.



Sales not in stores rose 3.2 percent monthly in September. Sales of other goods increased 3.1 percent and those of automotive fuels gained 0.4 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in September, after a 3.7 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 2.8 percent in September, following a 2.9 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

