

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape Plc (INCH.L), a multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer, reported that its third-quarter group revenue was 1.9 billion pounds, up 10% year-over-year on an organic basis, and down 2% reported basis.



2021 profit before tax outlook has been upgraded to 'at least 290 million pounds', driven by a stronger margin performance.



'Whilst the widely reported supply issues are not expected to improve until well into 2022, we are confident that margins will remain robust through this period, mitigating the likely impact on our topline,' the company said.



