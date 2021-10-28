

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its third quarter net sales and earnings declined year-on-year. However, Orders in the third quarter were on par with the prior year (net of currency effects).



For fiscal 2021, Dräger continues to expect a decline in net sales (net of currency effects) of between 2.0 and 6.0 percent, and an EBIT margin of between 8.0 and 11.0 percent. For 2022, the company believes net sales and earnings will not be able to match the levels seen in 2021.



Third quarter earnings after income taxes declined to 30.8 million euros from 81.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.43 euros compared to 3.32 euros. EBIT was 47.9 million euros compared to 126.7 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 6.2 percent compared to 14.7 percent.



Net sales were 769.6 million euros, down 11.8 percent year-on-year (net of currency effects).



