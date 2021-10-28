

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved in October, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 120.0 in October from 119.4 in September.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 103.1 in October from 106.6 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 128.5 in October from 126.1 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index rose to 117.0 in October from 115.7 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale improved to 110.4 in October from 109.9 in the prior month.



