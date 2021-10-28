Collaboration provides banks with a pre-integrated fintech solution used by some of the worlds' most innovative payment companies including Klarna, Uber and Square.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that modern card issuing and payment processing platform Marqeta has joined the Temenos MarketPlace, a renowned ecosystem of fintech solutions for banks running on the world's #1 digital and core banking platform. Marqeta powers some of the worlds' most innovative payment solutions including Klarna, Uber and Square.

