

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Advantest Corp. (ATE) were gaining around 5 percent in Japan trading after the manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry on Thursday lifted its fiscal 2021 forecast after reporting higher first-half results.



First-half net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 44 percent to 35.25 billion yen from 24.49 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 178.60 yen, up from 122.97 yen a year ago.



Operating income climbed 53.5 percent to 47.48 billion yen from 30.94 billion yen last year.



Net sales rose 30.5 percent to 188 billion yen from last year's 144.10 billion yen.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Advantest now projects attributable net income of 78.75 billion yen, operating income of 105 billion yen, and net sales of 400 billion yen.



The company previously projected attributable net income of 75 billion yen, operating income of 100 billion yen, and net sales of 385 billion yen.



The revised outlook reflects a 12.8 percent rise in attributable net income, 48.5 percent rise in operating income, and 28 percent rise in net sales.



In Japan, Advantest shares were trading at 9,600 yen, up 5.03 percent.



