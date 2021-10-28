

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) said its third quarter revenues came in toward the high-end of its projections and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded projections. Subscription revenues rose 13 percent driven by triple-digit growth in Infinity platform sales and double-digit growth in Harmony and CloudGuard, the company said.



Third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.65 compared to $1.64, a year ago, a 1 percent increase. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net income was $187 million or $1.40 per share compared to $201 million or $1.42 per share.



Total revenue was $534 million compared to $509 million, last year, a 5 percent increase. Analysts expected revenue of $529.61 million, for the quarter.



